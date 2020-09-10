Book Claims Trump Knew Coronavirus Was Deadly, But Played it Down

US President Donald Trump allegedly played down the severity of COVID-19 all through January and February by telling his people that the virus is "going to disappear", despite being fully aware and that it was "more deadly than even your strenuous flus", writes American journalist Bob Woodward in his upcoming book titled Rage, reports CNN.

The book goes says President Trump betrayed public trust and failed to keep the country safe, while first admitting in private, knowledge of the deadly virus in early February and then conceding in March that it was all done as he did not want “to create panic.”