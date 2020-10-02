‘I Don’t Wear Masks Like Biden': Times When Trump Downplayed COVID

As recently, as Wednesday, 30 September, Trump had said that “masks are ok” and “I put on a mask when I think I need it,” and had gone on to mock the Democratic presidential nominee for wearing one in all his public appearances.

According to CBS News, Trump had said, "I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask,” adding that Biden "could be speaking 200 feet away" and then "shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Trump on 3 September, had mocked Joe Biden for wearing a face mask. According to CNN, Trump had asked his supporters if they know "a man that likes a mask as much" as Biden.

He had further gone on to says: "It gives him a feeling of security..If I was a psychiatrist, I'd say this guy has some big issues.”