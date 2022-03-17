China Proposes Series of Events, Visits to Revive Bilateral Talks With India

Almost two years after the military standoff between China and India along Ladakh's Line of Actual Control (LAC), Beijing has expressed its intention to revive bilateral talks with India and has reached out to New Delhi for the same.

Later this year, Beijing plans to hold BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit in China.

A series of other events have also been proposed by Beijing to kickstart the talks. The dialogue is believed to start with high level visits from both countries.