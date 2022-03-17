ADVERTISEMENT

China Proposes Series of Events, Visits to Revive Bilateral Talks With India

Later this year, Beijing plans to hold BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit in China.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
i

Almost two years after the military standoff between China and India along Ladakh's Line of Actual Control (LAC), Beijing has expressed its intention to revive bilateral talks with India and has reached out to New Delhi for the same.

Later this year, Beijing plans to hold BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit in China.

A series of other events have also been proposed by Beijing to kickstart the talks. The dialogue is believed to start with high level visits from both countries.

(This copy will be updated with more details.)

Also Read

Centre to Develop India's Road Network At Par With US By 2024: Gadkari in RS

Centre to Develop India's Road Network At Par With US By 2024: Gadkari in RS

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×