‘Provocative Movements’ by China in Ladakh’s Pangong on 29-30 Aug
“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake,” the army said.
Chinese troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements on the night of 29-30 August and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo, the Indian Army said in a statement on Monday, 31 August, in a fresh sign of escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries in eastern Ladakh.
“Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” Colonel Aman Anand, PRO, Army, said in the statement.
"The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander-level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues," the statement added.
The Background
This comes more than two months after the clashes between the two sides in Galwan Valley in June, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Since then, several meetings at both the military and the diplomatic levels have taken place to defuse the tension, with limited disengagement in some areas.
Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the standoff situation with China is "surely the most serious situation after 1962."
“In fact, after 45 years, we have had military casualties on this border. The quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) is also unprecedented,” the External Affairs minister had told Rediff.com in an interview.
