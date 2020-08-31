‘Provocative Movements’ by China in Ladakh’s Pangong on 29-30 Aug

This comes more than two months after the clashes between the two sides in Galwan Valley in June, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Since then, several meetings at both the military and the diplomatic levels have taken place to defuse the tension, with limited disengagement in some areas.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the standoff situation with China is "surely the most serious situation after 1962."

“In fact, after 45 years, we have had military casualties on this border. The quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) is also unprecedented,” the External Affairs minister had told Rediff.com in an interview.