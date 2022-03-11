15th Round of India-China Corps Commander Talks Underway in Ladakh Region

The 15th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China are underway at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on Friday, 11 March.

The meeting started at 10 am, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources. Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta had been slated to lead the Indian delegation to negotiate with the Chinese side, reports published earlier had indicated.

The talks come amid tensions between the two nations, which have been ongoing since May 2020, when clashes erupted in the Pangong Lake area of Ladakh between Indian and Chinese forces.

Both India and China have deployed around 50,000 troops each in the border region amid the friction.