Chinese Foreign Minister May Visit India This Month Amid Ongoing Border Talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit India later this month, multiple reports suggested. It will be the first visit by a Chinese leader ever since clashes erupted between India and China in the Pangong lake area of eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

Yi is likely to come to India after visiting Nepal.

The visit comes at a time when border talks are ongoing between India and China regarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two countries. No major breakthrough was achieved during the 15th corps commander-level talks between the two countries that took place on 11 March this year.

Yi had said earlier that some setbacks had been faced in the bilateral relationship between India and China in recent years, and had called for the resolution of the border issue through "fair and equitable" settlements, NDTV reported.