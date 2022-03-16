Chinese Foreign Minister May Visit India This Month Amid Ongoing Border Talks
Wang Yi is likely to come to India after visiting Nepal.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit India later this month, multiple reports suggested. It will be the first visit by a Chinese leader ever since clashes erupted between India and China in the Pangong lake area of eastern Ladakh in May 2020.
The visit comes at a time when border talks are ongoing between India and China regarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two countries. No major breakthrough was achieved during the 15th corps commander-level talks between the two countries that took place on 11 March this year.
Yi had said earlier that some setbacks had been faced in the bilateral relationship between India and China in recent years, and had called for the resolution of the border issue through "fair and equitable" settlements, NDTV reported.
"China and India relations have encountered some setbacks in recent years which do not serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples," he had said.
He had also said that the two neighbouring countries should be "partners rather than rivals".
'No Change in Status Quo': Jaishankar in February
Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the Munich Security Conference in February this year, had said that the relationship between India and China was passing through a difficult phase, adding that the "state of the border will determine the state of the relationship".
He also said that India would not accept any changes in the status quo between the countries or unilateral steps to change the position of the LAC.
"We are absolutely clear that we will not agree to any change in the status quo (or) any attempt to change the LAC unilaterally by one side. So however complex it is, however long it takes, however difficult it is, I think that clarity is what guides us," Jaishankar had said.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
