Boris Johnson Vows To Remain in Office Amid Resignations From Top UK Ministers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, 6 July, vowed to stay in power despite the resignations of top Cabinet ministers and several junior officials, who stated their inability to serve under Johnson.

AP quoted Johnson speaking to lawmakers, who said that “he job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances, when you’ve been handed a colossal mandate, is to keep going.”

Following the resignations of five lawmakers, including Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Johnson’s government has been shaken.