Boris in Trouble: Can the UK PM Survive Rishi Sunak & Sajid Javid’s Exit?
Many other junior ministers are already expressing their loss of faith in Johnson and are resigning swiftly.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a survivor – that’s what we were made to believe over the months of allegations against how 10 Downing Street was being run, starting from the parties during the COVID-19 lockdown. Today came a bolt from the blue, and the fiercest one. And, ironically, today it was two senior ministers in the Johnson cabinet, one Indian-origin and the other Pakistani-origin, who decided to resign.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have dramatically resigned from the Cabinet in what appeared to be a coordinated move (which they deny), throwing Johnson’s future in doubt.
Minutes before the resignations, Johnson had apologised for appointing Chris Pincher as Deputy Chief Whip, despite belatedly admitting having known that Pincher was found to have behaved inappropriately in 2019.
In fact, Cabinet minister Michael Ellis told MPs that Johnson “did not immediately recall” that he had previously been informed about an investigation into Pincher, who resigned on Friday evening after admitting to getting drunk and being accused of groping young men.
Both Sunak and Javid sent a clear message to the Prime Minister that the country deserves better and that Johnson has no integrity left.
Next week, elections to the 1922 Committee executive are expected to strengthen the rebels hoping to call another vote of no-confidence against Johnson.
'UK Deserves Better': Sunak & Javid's Clear Message
In their resignation letters, both men pointed to a lack of grip in Downing Street, with Sunak saying that the public expected the government to be conducted “properly, competently and seriously”.
Sunak published his resignation letter minutes after Javid’s, in which he said: “I am sad to be leaving government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion we cannot continue like this.”
He added: “The public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”
Does this sentence have a deeper meaning? Is he leaving politics?
In the run-up to a joint speech the pair had planned in the weeks ahead, Sunak also highlighted differences of opinion about economic management between him and Johnson. The gap between them could be seen widening since Sunak’s rise in popularity just after he announced financial help during COVID-19. But soon after, the narrative changed, with buzz about disagreements between the Prime Minister and Sunak.
Javid, who has been in the haloed circle of Johnson’s wife, Carrie, wrote in his resignation letter:
“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country. Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values.”
He added: “We may not have always been popular but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither … The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree. It was a moment for humility, grip and new direction. I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too.”
Why Sunak's Resignation Is More Serious
For Johnson, this is a serious double blow by two senior Cabinet ministers, even as he faced a confidence vote last month where 40% of Tory MPs voted against him. He went on to lose crucial byelections. Former Johnson supporter, Oliver Dowden, resigned in the wake of the Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield byelections, both of which were lost with significant swings against the government.
This latest blow to Johnson’s authority followed an extraordinary intervention from former Foreign Office Permanent Secretary Simon McDonald, who stated that Johnson had been briefed about an investigation into Pincher in 2019.
While both Sunak and Javid have made it clear that their resignations are not coordinated, it is well-known that both are candidates in the Tory leadership bid. Sunak’s resignation is the most serious of the two. Since the spring statement, the Chancellor has not been the obvious heir apparent he once was. But he is still a powerful figure in the party.
However, this is still an open battle.
Sir Roger Gale, Tory MP, said Johnson will try to hang on. He added that both former Prime Ministers, Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, were honourable women and resigned. But will Johnson be honourable? He asked. Also, Johnson is the first Prime Minister to face a criminal fine.
For now, as we await any further resignations, it is believed that several Cabinet ministers, including Liz Truss, Ben Wallace, Dominic Raab and Priti Patel, have said that they would support Johnson.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “If they had a shred of integrity they would have gone months ago. The British public will not be fooled. The Tory party is corrupted and changing one man won’t fix that. Only a real change of government can give Britain the fresh start it needs.” Starmer said he supports a general election.
What Will the 1922 Committee Decide?
Next week, elections to the 1922 Committee executive are expected to strengthen the hand of the rebels hoping to call another vote of no-confidence against Johnson. Under current rules, he is safe from another leadership challenge until next summer. But the executive of the 1922 Committee can change the rules whenever it wants.
Many junior ministers are already expressing their loss of faith in Johnson and are resigning fast and swiftly. The Conservative Party’s vice-chair, Bim Afolami, has resigned, as has Solicitor-General Alex Chalk. Even if there are no more major resignations, the mood in the Conservative Party is clearly turned against Johnson.
But Johnson is stubborn, and a ‘survivor’, and so, it is unlikely he will quit. However, the gloves are off now. Will he survive chaos once again? He has, within hours of the latest resignations, already appointed his Chief of Staff, Steve Barclay, as Health Secretary. Iraqi-born Education Secretary Nadeem Zahawi is now the Chancellor after a fight over the post with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
The Prime Minister is buying time. The question is, how long, Mr Johnson?
(Nabanita Sircar is a senior journalist based in London. She tweets at @sircarnabanita. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
