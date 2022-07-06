Boris in Trouble: Can the UK PM Survive Rishi Sunak & Sajid Javid’s Exit?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a survivor – that’s what we were made to believe over the months of allegations against how 10 Downing Street was being run, starting from the parties during the COVID-19 lockdown. Today came a bolt from the blue, and the fiercest one. And, ironically, today it was two senior ministers in the Johnson cabinet, one Indian-origin and the other Pakistani-origin, who decided to resign.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have dramatically resigned from the Cabinet in what appeared to be a coordinated move (which they deny), throwing Johnson’s future in doubt.

Minutes before the resignations, Johnson had apologised for appointing Chris Pincher as Deputy Chief Whip, despite belatedly admitting having known that Pincher was found to have behaved inappropriately in 2019.

In fact, Cabinet minister Michael Ellis told MPs that Johnson “did not immediately recall” that he had previously been informed about an investigation into Pincher, who resigned on Friday evening after admitting to getting drunk and being accused of groping young men.