After Rishi Sunak & Sajid Javid, 2 More UK Ministers Resign From Boris Cabinet
Minister for Children and Families Will Quince and Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary, have resigned.
Soon after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid exited the United Kingdom Cabinet, two more ministers announced their resignations from the British government on Wednesday, 6 July.
British Minister for Children and Families Will Quince resigned alongwith Laura Trott, a lawmaker belonging to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, who stepped down from her role as parliamentary private secretary to the department of transport.
Taking to Twitter to announce his resignation, Quince said, "With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate. I wish my successor well - it is the best job in government."
'Trust in Politics Has Been Lost': Trott
Trott, on the other hand, took to Facebook to announce that she had stepped down from the Cabinet.
"I want to update you all, that I have resigned from my role as Parliamentary Private Secretary, to the Department of Transport," the MP said.
She further added, "Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost."
This is the latest blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which came close on the heels of Sunak and Javid's resignation on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Sunak said that the public rightly expects the government to be conducted "properly, competently, and seriously." He also added that this may be his last ministerial job, and that he "believed these standards are worth fighting for."
Javid, on the other hand, had written to Johnson, saying that the former had "lost confidence" in him.
Javid, who is a British citizen of Pakistani origin, also stated, "We (Conservative party) may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither."
In June this year, Johnson had successfully survived a trust vote by winning the backing of 211 out of 359 Conservative lawmakers.
