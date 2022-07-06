After Rishi Sunak & Sajid Javid, 2 More UK Ministers Resign From Boris Cabinet

Trott, on the other hand, took to Facebook to announce that she had stepped down from the Cabinet.

"I want to update you all, that I have resigned from my role as Parliamentary Private Secretary, to the Department of Transport," the MP said.

She further added, "Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost."

This is the latest blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which came close on the heels of Sunak and Javid's resignation on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Sunak said that the public rightly expects the government to be conducted "properly, competently, and seriously." He also added that this may be his last ministerial job, and that he "believed these standards are worth fighting for."

Javid, on the other hand, had written to Johnson, saying that the former had "lost confidence" in him.

Javid, who is a British citizen of Pakistani origin, also stated, "We (Conservative party) may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither."