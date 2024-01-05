'Iron Fist in Velvet Glove': Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Controversial Legacy

Moreover, critics and civil society highlight a crackdown on dissenting voices. Independent journalists and civil society members have faced harassment and restrictions, raising concerns about freedom of speech and the press, and Hasina's leadership has faced scrutiny for centralising power as well.

Hasina's administration has also faced allegations of human rights abuses, including instances of extrajudicial killings and excessive use of force by law enforcement. Moreover, concerns have been raised about the government's response to minority rights.

In the lead-up to the recent election, Hasina proudly highlighted key achievements, such as Dhaka's metro and the country's longest bridge inaugurated in 2021.

She positioned herself as the leader of a striving nation aiming to achieve upper-middle-income status by 2031. However, Bangladesh hasn't been immune to the recent global economic slowdown, revealing economic vulnerability, labour unrest and government discontentment.

For Hasina, all of this has translated to the previously mentioned 19 assassination attempts.