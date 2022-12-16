1971 Bangladesh Liberation War: How Pakistan's Fate Changed Forever

On 16 December 1971, Pakistani troops surrendered before Indian armed forces and Bangladesh’s forces, in just 13 days...

The 1971 Indo-Pakistan war changed the map of South Asia and the resulted in the secession of East Pakistan. Putting an to 24 years of Pakistan rule, marked by oppression, rape, genocide — a new nation was born — Bangladesh.

But this didn’t happen overnight. Here are 6 events that changed the map of Pakistan.