Book Excerpt: 'Does Every Generation Have to Face an Emergency?'

How does the Indian media scene today compare with those times? Media then meant mainly the print medium-the press. We have a number of platforms today, and it's certainly much harder to control them all. The media is much more heterogeneous; and the agenda for media has been set differently.

Earlier, print media set what made news. The headline of the day would determine what the news was. Now that we have 24x7 news channels on television, the news has changed. Watching prime-time news 'debates' can give us a preview of the news cycle.

Social media has completely changed the landscape of what was earlier considered news or commentary, and so also with the influence and reach of media.