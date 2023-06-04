World Environment Day: How Can India Learn From Bangladesh to Deal With Plastic?

Third, we must promote the adoption of environmentally responsible and sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics. Encourage people to use reusable containers, bottles, and bags. Encourage the study and creation of novel, recyclable or biodegradable packaging materials. To do this, we must launch extensive public awareness programmes to inform people about the harm that plastic waste causes to the ecosystem. This will encourage people to adopt eco-friendly behaviours and limit their usage of single-use plastics, which will change their behaviour.

Fourth, the Producer Responsibility (EPR) principle, which implements and enforces EPR legislation, must be used in India. Producing companies will thus be held accountable for managing the whole lifespan of their goods, including the collection, recycling, and proper disposal of any plastic waste that results from their products. This motivates producers to use more recyclable and environmentally friendly packaging materials.

Fifth, India already has a sizable infrastructure for recycling, but it is in the unorganised sector and has to be controlled. Infrastructure, technology, and facilities for recycling plastic must be developed and expanded. The expansion of the recycling sector will be aided by providing financial aid and other incentives for recycling companies. We may work with international groups, governments, and stakeholders during this process to exchange best practices, research, and technological advancements for managing plastic trash.

(Dr Anjal Prakash is the Associate Professor (Research) and Research Director at the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business. He contributes to IPCC reports. The views expressed above are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)