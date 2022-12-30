2022 Wasn't a Great Year for Russian Oligarchs: Who's on ‘Mysterious’ Death List

2022 was apparently a pretty bad year to be a Russian oligarchs. Several Russian business elites, most of them with links to the energy industry, began “mysteriously” dropping dead ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine.

A few days ago, multi-millionaire Russian politician Pavel Antov “mysteriously” died after falling from the third-floor window of a hotel in Odisha, just a few days after another member of his group lost his life in the same hotel.