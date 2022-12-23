Freed From Nepal Jail, Charles Sobhraj on Plans to Visit India and Time in Tihar

Charles Sobhraj — a convicted serial killer accused of at least 20 murders in various countries across south and southeast Asia — was released from a prison in Nepal on Friday, 23 December after the Supreme Court of the country ordered his release and deportation to his home country, France.

Sobhraj, released on health grounds, was serving a 20-year jail term for the murder of two north American tourists.

In 2016, Sobhraj was interviewed by The Indian Express via email and he insisted that the said interview should be published only after his release from Kathmandu Jail.

On Friday, as the infamous serial killer — also known as 'The Serpent' and the 'Bikini Killer' — walked out of prison, Express published the interview. Here are some excerpts: