Russian Stocks Nosedive, Rouble Hits Rock Bottom Amid Ukraine Invasion

The Moscow stock exchange stated on Thursday that it had stopped operating because of the rouble falling to a low of 89 compared to the US dollar after reports of explosions across Ukraine emerged.

However, the rouble recovered to some extent when the central bank stepped in to stabilise the economic fallout.

Luis Saenz, head of international distribution at a Russian investment company called Sinara, told Financial Times, “At this point in time, people are saying ‘get me out and get me out at any price.'" She also added that people were expecting the upcoming round of sanctions to have a massive impact on the Russian market.