Vladimir Putin's 'Chef' Admits Russian Interference in US Midterms: Who Is He?

The US midterms (elections to all seats in the House of Representatives and a few seats in the Senate) will determine the direction of legislation in the US over the next two years, including the country's response to the Ukraine war.

Polls suggest that the Republicans are already poised to take control of both Houses, in a major blow to the Joe Biden government. This comes in the backdrop of falling approval ratings of the 79-year-old leader and the dismal state of the US economy.

If what Prigozhin said is true, and that Russia has actually meddled in the election (and been successful at it), in all probability the control of the US Congress will pass to the Republicans.