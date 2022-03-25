Ukraine-Russia War: Could Vladimir Putin Be Ousted Over His Invasion?

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine grinds on with no apparent solution through international diplomacy, some commentators are wondering if an end of the conflict could come from Vladimir Putin’s removal from power in Russia.

Russian troops on the Ukrainian front lines are struggling, prominent Russian generals are among the thousands who have been killed and street protests have occurred in Russian cities every day since the invasion – in dozens of cities across the country involving thousands of people every day.

These numbers are not large for a country the size of Russia, with a population of 145 million.