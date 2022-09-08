In Putin's Presence, PM Modi Backs Peace in Ukraine at Economic Forum
"India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects," Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 7 September, while addressing an event in presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that the Ukraine crisis and COVID-19 have had a "major impact" on the global supply chains and that India supports all efforts to peacefully end the Ukraine conflict.
The ongoing shortages of fuel, food grains, and fertilisers are a matter of "great concern", PM Modi said in his virtual address at the Eastern Economic Forum.
Need To Take Path of Diplomacy and Dialogue: Modi
"The Ukraine conflict and the COVID pandemic have had a major impact on the global supply chains. Shortages of food grains, fertilisers, and fuels are a major concern for developing countries," Modi said in Hindi.
"From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, we have stressed the need to take the path of diplomacy and dialogue," he added.
While referring to the deal to resume the export of Ukrainian grain that the United Nations brokered, the PM said, "We support all peaceful efforts to end this conflict. In this regard, we also welcome the recent agreement concerning the safe export of cereals and fertilisers."
"In today's globalised world, events in one part of the world create an impact on the whole world," he said while placing focus on India's doctrine of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', claiming that it has taught Indians to see the world as a family.
In his speech, Modi also talked about bilateral cooperation in Russia's Far East and referred to his in-person participation in the Eastern Economic Forum that took place in 2019, where he announced India's "Act Far East" policy.
"As a result, India's cooperation with Russia's Far East has increased in various sectors. Today, this policy has become a key pillar of the Indo-Russian special and privileged strategic partnership," he said.
The PM also talked about the International North-South Corridor, the Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor, and the Northern Sea Route, saying, "Connectivity will play an important role in the development of our relations in the future."
"India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects. There is immense scope for cooperation in the field of energy."Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Russia Has Gained From Conflict in Ukraine: Putin
Putin addressed the forum prior to Modi and only briefly mentioned Ukraine in reference to grain exports.
In response to a question asked by a moderator during the question-and-answer round about whether anything had been lost from the conflict, Putin said that Russia had gained from the conflict in Ukraine as it was embarking on a sovereign path that will restore Russia's global position.
He said that the conflict has created "a certain polarisation" around the world and within Russia, adding, that the Western sanctions on Russia are as major a threat to the world economy as COVID-19 and that the role of Asian powers has increased.
