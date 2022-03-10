US Says Russia May Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine; UK to Send More Military Aid
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fifteenth day, the White House warned on Thursday, 10 March, that the Kremlin could be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Russia was making "false claims about alleged US biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine".
Additionally, in light of the ban imposed by the US on Russian oil imports, the United Arab Emirates will reportedly encourage OPEC members to bump up oil production, as oil prices surged after the ban was announced.
Ukraine has accused Russia of violating a ceasefire and destroying a hospital in Mariupol.
The United Kingdom announced on 9 March that it will be send more weapons to Ukraine to help defend itself against Russian aggression.
Ukraine Says Russia Holding Thousands Hostage in Mariupol
Ukraine has accused Russia of "holding 400,000 people hostage" in Mariupol.
The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, described the city's conditions as "apocalyptic", and stated that it was still being shelled by Russia despite an agreement to establish humanitarian corridors for civilians.
US Warns About Russian Chemical Attacks
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted on 10 March that Russia was making "false claims about alleged US biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine".
Other officials also said that they were "very concerned" about the possibility of Russia using non-conventional weapons, a reference to chemical weapons, biological weapons, or dirty bombs.
"We've got good reason to be concerned," said one official, as quoted by the BBC.
UAE to Ask OPEC to Up Oil Production
The UAE stated that it will ask OPEC members to increase oil output faster after prices surged due to President Biden's ban on Russian oil imports.
"We favour production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels,” Yousef al-Otaiba, the UAE’s ambassador to the US, stated on 9 March, as reported by the Financial Times.
