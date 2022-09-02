Ukraine War: Nord Stream 1 Shut Indefinitely Due to 'Oil Leak', Says Russia

Nord Stream 1, a key oil pipeline to Germany, has been shut because of an oil leak, Russian state-controlled company Gazprom said on Friday, 2 September, BBC reported.

The energy giant has also reportedly indicated that the pipeline would be shut indefinitely.

Germany had previously advocated for the construction of a parallel pipeline, Nord Stream 2; however, the project's certification was suspended following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A more detailed analysis of the pipeline and its importance can be read here.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)