Ukraine War: Nord Stream 1 Shut Indefinitely Due to 'Oil Leak', Says Russia
Russian state-controlled company Gazprom indicated that the pipeline would be shut indefinitely.
i
Nord Stream 1, a key oil pipeline to Germany, has been shut because of an oil leak, Russian state-controlled company Gazprom said on Friday, 2 September, BBC reported.
The energy giant has also reportedly indicated that the pipeline would be shut indefinitely.
Germany had previously advocated for the construction of a parallel pipeline, Nord Stream 2; however, the project's certification was suspended following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A more detailed analysis of the pipeline and its importance can be read here.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Ukraine Nord Stream
