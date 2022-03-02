Russia-Ukraine War: US Prez Biden Bans Russian Aircraft from US Airspace
Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here.
United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday, 2 February, said that the US is closing its airspace to Russian planes over the invasion of Ukraine. Biden is currently delivering his first State of the Union address.
Meanwhile, a column of Russian logistic and combat vehicles, estimated to be 64 km long, continues to make it way to the capital city of Kyiv. Amid reports of air strikes and bombings from across the country, eight people died in a Russian air strike on a residential block in Kharkiv on Tuesday, hours after the city's Freedom Square was bombed.
The second round of talks between the two countries is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Satellite images indicate that a 40 miles-long (64 km) Russian military convoy is approaching capital city Kyiv from the north
An Indian student was among those killed during shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday
26 flights have been scheduled over the next three days to bring out Indian citizens from Ukraine
Russian forces on Tuesday attacked a television tower in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, potentially disrupting its signal
"It is going to be difficult," chairman of European Union Charles Michel said about Ukraine's application to join the EU
Belarus has joined the invasion of Ukraine, with President Lukashenko's troops entering the country from the Chernihiv in the north
'Will Defend Every Inch of NATO Territory': Biden
"The US and our allies will defend every inch of NATO territory with full force of our collective power. Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. Putin may gain makes gains on the battlefield but he'll have to continue to pay a high price over the long run," US President Joe Biden said.
"When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger," he added.
'Will Continue to Aid Ukrainian People': Biden
"Together with our allies, we are providing support to the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom. Military assistance. Economic assistance. Humanitarian assistance. And we will continue to aid the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and to help ease their suffering," President Biden said.
Biden Bans Russian Aircraft from US Airspace
President Joe Biden says that US is closing its airspace to Russian planes over Ukraine invasion.
"We countered Russians lies with the truth. We're making Putin's 630 billion dollar war fund worthless. We are closing off the American air space to all Russian flights."
'US DoJ Task Force to Go After Crimes of Russian Oligarchs': Biden
"The US Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of Russian oligarchs. We are joining with our European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. We are coming for their ill-begotten gains," President Biden said.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.