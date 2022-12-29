What is Heart Attack? Symptoms, Causes, Prevention and treatment

Heart attack can affect anyone irrespective of age and gender. Though research has proved that males are at a higher risk of suffering from heart attacks. Generally, heart attacks occur in older people but recently many young deaths due to heart attacks have been reported.

A heart attack occurs when the blood flow to the heart is reduced or blocked due to a buildup of fat, cholesterol, or other substances in the heart (coronary) arteries. These fatty, cholesterol-containing deposits are called plaques, and the process of plaque buildup is called atherosclerosis.

At times, a plaque can rupture resulting in the formation of a clot that blocks blood flow. In biological terms, a heart attack is also called a myocardial infarction. Let's know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of heart attacks.