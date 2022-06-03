100 Days Since the Russian Invasion of Ukraine: Where Does the War Stand Now?

It has now been a full 100 days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

When the assault began on 24 February, most experts and observers predicted a swift and decisive Russian victory with Kyiv falling in a week, given the military asymmetry between Russia and Ukraine, along with the former's nuclear capability.

How things stand 100 days hence, on Friday, 3 June, is far from that. The Ukrainian military has pushed back Russian troops from Kyiv and other areas in the central part of the country, and consequently, the fighting has entirely shifted to the eastern side.