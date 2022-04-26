'Will Do Everything in Power To Support Ukraine': UK Bans More Exports to Russia

The United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday, 26 April, has decided on cutting all tariffs on the goods imported from Ukraine, simultaneously putting a strict ban on certain technology exports to Moscow in Russia. The imported goods include key elements like honey, barley, and poultry.

The decision is a gesture of solidarity towards Ukraine in the ongoing war declared on it by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in addition, UK obliging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's direct request.