Our Response to Russia’s Invasion To Shape Global Ties, Economy: EU Commission
European Commission President Leyen is on her maiden visit to India for the 7th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, 25 April, that Europe views Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a ‘direct threat’ of security and the international community’s response to Russia’s invasion will shape the future of both the international system and global economy.
The EU Commission President is on her maiden visit to India for the 7th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.
She said, “What can we expect from the new international relations that both have called for? It's a defining moment. Our decisions in these days will shape decades to come. Our response to Russia's aggression today will decide the future of both international system and global economy.”
The summit, which is aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic partnership, was attended by EAM Dr S Jaishankar, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other dignitaries.
EU's Stand on Russia
She further stated that Russia and China have forged an unrestrained pact of ‘no limits, no forbidden areas of cooperation’ before the invasion of Ukraine in March.
“In Europe, we see Russia's aggression as direct threat to our security. We'll make sure that unprovoked-unjustified aggression against Ukraine will be a strategic failure. Doing all we can to help Ukraine fight for its freedom. We imposed effective sanctions,” said Leyen at the summit.
Leyen said that she paid a visit to Ukraine’s Bucha which was devastated by Russian troops as they withdrew from the north of Ukraine and met with survivors.
She said, “I saw bodies lined up on ground, saw mass graves. I listened to survivors of atrocious crimes Kremlin soldiers committed. These are severe violations of international law targeting and killing innocent civilians, redrawing borders by force, subjugating will of free people.”
On European Union's Partnership with India
Leyen said that India is a ‘vibrant democracy’ and admired the country’s democratic election process and its outcome which ‘resonates around the globe’.
She added that the European Union's partnership with India is a ‘priority’ in this upcoming decade as both the economies thrive in a world of “common rules and fair competition.”
“We share the same interests in safe trading routes, in seamless supply chains, and in free and open Indo-Pacific,” she added.
Earlier in the day, Ursula von der Leyen met with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and said that democracies have to work together in the current geopolitical climate.
She tweeted, "President Kovind, there is so much potential for a stronger partnership. In the current geopolitical landscape, in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, democracies have to work together. And we will strive, together, for a climate-neutral, prosperous future!"
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.