Ukraine Rules Out Any Potential Ceasefire That Demands Ceding Land to Russia

"The (Russian) forces must leave the country and after that the resumption of the peace process will be possible," he said in an interview with Reuters.

Calls for a ceasefire were made by US defence secretary, Lloyd Austin, and the Italian prime minister, Mario Draghi.

Even Polish president Andrzej Duda supported Ukraine's stance on the ceasefire, saying, "worrying voices have appeared, saying that Ukraine should give in to Putin’s demands," and "only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future."