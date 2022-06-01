Europe Grasps India's 'Neighbour Trouble' Better After Putin's War: German Envoy

Walter Lindner is set to bid adieu to his diplomacy career on a sharp note. His tenure as Germany's Ambassador to India comes to an end on 1 July and he's not upset about it.

"Wisdom—if at all—of ripe age is one thing but new and younger ideas need space. Old people must make way for the younger lot everywhere."

A committed Indophile, who worked odd jobs as a young man to be able to travel to India, Lindner is said to have brought colour and warmth to the grey, pinstriped world of diplomacy. As Germany gears up to face the consequences of the raging Russia-Ukraine conflict, Lindner still bats for non-military ways to contain Putin.

"Germany had a role in starting the first World War and it caused WWII. We in Germany take this history of ours seriously. We don't take the possibility of a third World War as a joke. If there is WWIII, it will mean the end of all of us."

But what does this war mean to India?