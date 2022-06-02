What Is the M142 Himars That the US Is Supplying to Ukraine To Fight Russia?

The M142 Himars is back in the news after United States (US) President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday, 31 May, that his government will send these advanced missile systems to Ukraine in order to aid its military in its war against Russia.

Himars is short for "High Mobility Artillery Rocket System."

Before we get into the M142 Himars, a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a kind of rocket artillery system that consist of multiple launchers fixed to a single platform, from which rockets are fired using a GPS or an inertial navigation system.