Guns, Tanks & ‘Necessities’: How Ukraine War Is Being Fought on Taxpayers’ Money

When I wrote this column, I had landed in New York to the news that US President Joe Biden has sanctioned 800 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine. Last week, Biden proposed a $33-billion package for Ukraine, comprising economic and military aid. This follows millions worth of weapons already provided to Ukraine by the US, the UK, Germany, etc., since Vladimir Putin, acting like the bully many of us always suspected him of being, sent his forces into Ukraine last month.

Now, I stand totally on the side of Ukraine in this war. It is simple: Ukraine, as a sovereign democratic nation, had every right to sign an international treaty (which is what NATO is), if it so wished, and Russia, as the big brother next door, had no right to invade it. No amount of sophistry on the left or the right can change this. But the thousands of weapons being pumped into Ukraine – or any country – do worry me