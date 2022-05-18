'What Is This Beeg Mak': End of an Era as McDonald's Shuts Shop in Russia

On 31 January 1991, on Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow, the shop's doors opened to customers for the first time.

Reports say that more than 5,000 people showed up on the first day.

There were militiamen present to prevent a riot, and the hubbub of the day was continuously being recorded by the TV cameras.

Moscow McDonald's, on that day, set a world record by serving burgers to more than 30,000 visitors.

People did not care that they had to stand in line for more than six hours. It was fast food. It was McDonald's. It was American.