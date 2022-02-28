Why is Putin Readying His Nuclear Arsenal? How Will This Affect Ukraine War?

"Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country", he said.

"Therefore I order the minister of defence and the chief of the general staff [of the Russian armed forces] to transfer the [nuclear] deterrence forces of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty", Putin added.

It is a marked deviation from Putin's own nuclear doctrine, which, according to the Arms Control Association, established four criteria for Russia's nuclear option to be activated:

"When very existence of the state is in jeopardy"

"In response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it and/or its allies"

In a situation of "ballistic missiles attacking the territory of the Russian Federation and/or its allies"

"Attack by [an] adversary against critical governmental or military sites of the Russian Federation"

None of these events have happened, nor have there been any indications whatsoever of the same.

The threat is also astounding because just less than a year ago, United States President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart had agreed at the Geneva Summit that a nuclear war "can never be won", and "must never be fought".

But times change, and here we are. So, what does "special mode of combat duty" mean? What is the significance of the timing, that is, why is Putin choosing to escalate now?