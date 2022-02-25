Who Is Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Man Defending Ukraine Against Russian Aggression

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was born in January 1978 in Kryvyy Rih, once an industrial city in Soviet Union, situated now in southern Ukraine.

Born to Jewish parents, he attended school in Kryvyy Rih and spoke Russian, akin to the people of his region. In 1995, the leader entered Kryvyy Rih Economic Institute – Kiev National Economic University's local campus – and graduated with a law degree in 2000.

However, his keen interest in the performing arts led him to acting in comedy troupes and eventually, landed him a role of a history teacher in the 'Servant of the People,' a TV show which aired between 2015 and 2019.

The show, satirising Ukraine's corruption and portraying a longing for a democratic country, became an instant hit among the Ukrainian people, who were witnessing a tumultuous post-Soviet transition.

In 2019, Zelenskyy declared his candidature for the presidential position.