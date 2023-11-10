Fact-Check: Altered Video Shared to Claim People Hurled Abuses at Joe Biden

A video showing the President of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden, speaking at a public event with profanities being heard in the background is being shared on social media platforms.
What does President Biden say in the video?: He can be heard saying, "Despite the naysayers, we can make meaningful progress on dealing with gun violence," when he is interrupted by hecklers.
Who shared it?: The Times of India shared the viral video on their YouTube page.
Is it true?: The viral video of President Biden being verbally abused in public is altered.
The original video dates back to July 2022.
President Biden gave a speech at the commemoration of the Safer Communities Act at the White House’s South Lawn, where he was interrupted by a parent of a gun violence victim.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search with the words in Biden’s speech and came across two clips by CBS Miami and NowThisNews that matched the viral video.
CBS Miami uploaded the clip of Biden's speech on 12 July 2022 titled "Parkland Victim's Father Interrupts Pres. Biden's Gun Control Speech."
The caption read that one Manuel Oliver, who lost his son in the Parkland shooting, was escorted out after interrupting Biden's speech commemorating the Safer Communities Act.
In the video, Oliver can be heard saying, "We have to do more than that!"
NowThisNews uploaded a similar video where Oliver is audible when he interrupts the President.
On the official website of the White House, the transcript of Biden's speech is provided where this exchange between Oliver and him was recorded.
Team WebQoof has previously debunked a similar video which claimed that people hurled abuses at the President Biden. Read our story here.
Conclusion: The viral video is altered. President Biden was speaking at the commemoration of the Safer Communities Act at the White House’s South Lawn where he was interrupted by a parent of a gun violence victim.
