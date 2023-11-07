Rupi Kaur Declines White House Diwali Invite Over Biden Rejecting Gaza Ceasefire

In a statement shared on Instagram and X, Kaur explained her decision, stating, "I received an invite from the Biden administration for a Diwali event being held by the VP on November 8. I decline any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population—50% of whom are children."

Kaur, known for her poetry and social activism, called upon the South Asian community to hold the U.S. government accountable for its actions. She expressed, "As a Sikh woman, I will not allow my likeness to be used in whitewashing this administration's actions."