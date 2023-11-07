Rupi Kaur Declines White House Diwali Invite Over Biden Rejecting Gaza Ceasefire

In a statement shared on Instagram and X, Kaur explained her decision, stating, "I received an invite from the Biden administration for a Diwali event being held by the VP on November 8. I decline any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population—50% of whom are children."
Kaur, known for her poetry and social activism, called upon the South Asian community to hold the U.S. government accountable for its actions. She expressed, "As a Sikh woman, I will not allow my likeness to be used in whitewashing this administration's actions."
Kaur's decision comes amidst Israel's ongoing bombing of Gaza, which has raised international concerns over the humanitarian crisis and civilian casualties. The Palestinian death toll, as reported by the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, has exceeded 10,000, with no differentiation between fighters and civilians.
The poet's official statement emphasized, "When a government's actions dehumanize people anywhere in the world, it is our moral imperative to call for justice. Stand with the world and demand a humanitarian ceasefire."
Citing the significance of Diwali in Sikh culture, she wrote, "In the Sikh tradition, during the time of Diwali, our 6th guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, helped free 52 fellow political prisoners from unjust imprisonment."
We call this day (Diwali) Bandi Chhor Diwas. I have always used this day to reflect on what it means to fight for freedom against oppression.RUPI KAUR ON DECLINING BIDEN OFFICE'S DIWALI INVITE
Several netizens flocked to social media to react to Kaur's powerful statement. Here's how the internet is reacting:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)