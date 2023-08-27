ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Altered Video Shared to Claim People Hurled Profanities at Joe Biden

Fact-Check: Altered Video Shared to Claim People Hurled Profanities at Joe Biden

The video of US President Joe Biden has been edited to add the abuses.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: Altered Video Shared to Claim People Hurled Profanities at Joe Biden
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

US President Joe Biden recently visited Hawaii to assess the extent of the damage caused by wildfires. A video of him reaching Hawaii has gone viral on the internet with the claim that people hurled abuses at the Presidet.

What are people claiming: Those sharing the video have claimed that people in Hawaii were angry at Biden and shouted profanities when he reached.

"Sleepy Joe landed in Hawaii. The entire population there are shouting - Fk Joe Biden,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more such posts can be found here and here.)

What is the truth: The video has been the audio in the viral video has been manipulated to add profanities.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Clip Shared as Video of Wagner Chief Prigozhin’s Plane Crash

Fact-Check: Old Clip Shared as Video of Wagner Chief Prigozhin’s Plane Crash
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find that out:

  • We conducted a keyword search for President Biden visiting Hawaii and found that the video was indeed from his recent visit.

  • We found a full live stream of his visit, which included the viral video on American news organisation Washington Post's YouTube handle.

  • The viral video can be seen around the 1:20 mark in the video.

  • However, in this version, no such chants or slogans were raised and instead, there was silence in the background with some sound of the wind.

  • We found videos in other news organisations as well and while there was some noise from people, there were no abuses.

  • Biden later addressed the press on the wildfire.

  • We also found reports of a Hawaiian business putting up a sign against Biden.

Also Read

Fact-Check: This Video Doesn’t Show Chandrayaan-3 Orbiting Moon, It Is VFX!

Fact-Check: This Video Doesn’t Show Chandrayaan-3 Orbiting Moon, It Is VFX!
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An altered video has gone viral to claim that President Biden was welcomed with abuses during his recent visit to Hawaii.

Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Joe Biden   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×