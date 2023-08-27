US President Joe Biden recently visited Hawaii to assess the extent of the damage caused by wildfires. A video of him reaching Hawaii has gone viral on the internet with the claim that people hurled abuses at the Presidet.
What are people claiming: Those sharing the video have claimed that people in Hawaii were angry at Biden and shouted profanities when he reached.
"Sleepy Joe landed in Hawaii. The entire population there are shouting - Fk Joe Biden,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user.
How did we find that out:
We conducted a keyword search for President Biden visiting Hawaii and found that the video was indeed from his recent visit.
We found a full live stream of his visit, which included the viral video on American news organisation Washington Post's YouTube handle.
The viral video can be seen around the 1:20 mark in the video.
However, in this version, no such chants or slogans were raised and instead, there was silence in the background with some sound of the wind.
We found videos in other news organisations as well and while there was some noise from people, there were no abuses.
Biden later addressed the press on the wildfire.
We also found reports of a Hawaiian business putting up a sign against Biden.
Conclusion: An altered video has gone viral to claim that President Biden was welcomed with abuses during his recent visit to Hawaii.
