Video of Crocodile From MP’s Residential Area Falsely Linked to Bengaluru Rains

A video that shows a crocodile swimming in the flooded street of a residential society is going viral on the internet with a claim that the incident happened in Bengaluru's Bellandur.

The claim comes amidst the heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, which has led to chaos in the city, where several areas have been submerged in water. The incessant downpour has resulted in several lakes overflowing, eventually flooding the roads in various residential areas. Some societies have also been evacuated, owing to the waterlogging.

However, we found that the video being shared is from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, where an 8-foot-long crocodile entered a residential society after heavy rainfall. The incident occurred in August and after more than an hour-long operation, the crocodile was finally captured, putting an end to the residents' panic.