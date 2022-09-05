Rains in Bengaluru Continue To Wreak Havoc, Bellandur Lake Overflows Into Homes
The flood-like conditions have prompted authorities to send rafts to evacuate people.
Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Bengaluru on Monday, 5 September, submerging several areas in the city. The most affected areas include Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road (ORR), and BEML Layout.
Several lakes overflowed and inundated the roads, and water entered residential areas surrounding the lakes. Bellandur lake, Hallenayakanahalli lake, and Varthur lake are some of them that have overflowed due to the rains that continued to pour overnight.
This is the second time in the last two weeks that lakes in Bengaluru have overflown.
Three Lakes Overflown
Due to the water gushing out of the fence around the Bellandur lake, streets were waterlogged, inundating the roads and disrupting the road connectivity to the Outer Ring Road from the HAL road.
The lake in Varthur caused major flooding. Boats and canoes were deployed to transport people stuck in the floods.
The Hallenayakanahalli lake overflowed and the stormwater drain, connecting this lake and the Hadosidapura lake, flowed onto the streets after being filled to the brim.
The flood-like conditions have prompted authorities to send rafts and inflatable boats to evacuate people.
The highest quantum of rain, 44 mm, was recorded in CV Raman Nagar in east Bengaluru.
The Sampangiramanagar area reported rainfall of 148 mm on Sunday night, according to IMD data. Areas like Marathahalli, Doddanekkungi, Varthur, and HAL road have reported more than 100 mm of rainfall on Sunday night.
Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) data revealed that 21.21 mm of rain was recorded in Bengaluru Urban on the night of 4 September.
Images of the Floods Caused
Photo: Screenshot
Traffic on the ORR was severely impacted as ORR Bellandur near Eco Space saw severe flooding due to rainwater that overflowed from stormwater drains and manholes.
Traffic Congestion, Trees Uprooted
Traffic congestion was also reported on Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road, Bannerghatta Road, Hebbal, KR Puram, JP Nagar, Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Rajajinagar, Indiranagar, and Koramangala, according to the traffic police.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) also received reports of trees falling in the city. Although no damage was reported, trees were uprooted in Koramangala and Jeevanahalli.
The official car of P Krishnakant, Bengaluru South Division's DCP, was damaged near South End Circle after a branch fell on it, but nobody was hurt.
Fishermen have been told to not enter the sea as dangerous winds are also predicted.
On the morning of Monday, 5 September, the cops urged the citizens of Bengaluru to not step out unless necessary as a major traffic congestion is predicted during work hours.
The HSR Layout traffic police took to Twitter and said, "Good morning. Present situation near the Eco space in ORR is that only one vehicle can move from Devarabisanahally towards Ibbaru."
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Karnataka till 9 September. Heavy rain is predicted in Bengaluru, districts in coastal Karnataka, and the hilly regions of Karnataka. Shivamogga, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikmagalur districts have been issued a yellow warning from 5 September to 9 September.
(With inputs from The Hindu, Hindustan Times, and The News Minute.)
Topics: Bengaluru Climate Change IMD
