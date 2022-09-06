Did Shivraj Chouhan Insult His Teacher During Speech? No, It’s a Clipped Video

A video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is being shared with the claim that he insulted his teacher in front of others while addressing a crowd.

In the video, Chouhan can be heard saying, "As I mentioned before, I studied in a government school in Jait and even in Bhopal, I was in a government school. Our teacher Shridhe Ratan Chand Jain, is still among us. I used to go and all of us used to keep our feet on his head."

Chouhan was attending the teachers' training programme, which was held at Dussehra Maidan in Madhya Pradesh on 4 September 2022. In the event, the chief minister interacted with 15,000 newly hired teachers where he talked about the important role teachers play in building the future.