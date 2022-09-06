Bengaluru Floods: 23-Year-Old Woman Dies, CM Bommai Announces Rs 300 Cr Relief
The rain situation in various parts of Bengaluru continues to pose trouble for residents on Tuesday.
As various parts of Bengaluru remain inundated due to incessant rains, a 22-year-old girl named Akhila died after she accidentally came in contact with a live electrical pole as her two-wheeler fell on a waterlogged road.
The incident took place in Siddapur located under Whitefield Police station between Marathahalli and Varthur Kodi route on Monday, 5 September.
Akhila was returning from her place of work when her two-wheeler slipped while crossing a waterlogged road. She tried to grab a pole for support, but she got electrocuted after which she fell down.
She was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.
Akhila's family held Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) responsible for their daughter's death over negligence and mismanagement of the electrical systems.
The rain situation in various parts of Bengaluru continued to pose trouble for residents on Tuesday. Streets are waterlogged and houses and roads are partially inundated as the downpour continued on Monday night.
Office goers and school children were seen using boats and tractors to cross the roads submerged in water in areas like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Marathahalli and Sunny Brooks Layout, among others.
"I came on a tractor as all roads are submerged in water, our vehicles are under water as well... I have exams from tomorrow, so I have to go to school," a girl dressed in her school uniform told PTI.
Many private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online mode of teaching for a few days, and many offices have asked employees to work from home.
CM Bommai Announces Rs 300 Cr
Owing to the severe conditions in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a decision has been made to release Rs 300 crore to manage the current rains and for the maintenance of infrastructure in the city.
After a meeting with deputy commissioners of 15 districts, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and senior officials regarding rain and floors in the state on Monday, 5 September, he told the media that the government has decided to release Rs 600 crore for the management of floods in Bengaluru and other districts, especially focusing on repairing roads, bridges, electric poles, transformers and school buildings.
Bengaluru City was given Rs 300 crore and the Deputy Commissioners have Rs 664 crore readily available with them while Rs 500 crore has been released to improve infrastructure.
Rs 1500 crore has been released for the construction of Rajakaluve and the work would start once the rains stop.
Bommai has said that Rs 9.50 crore has been released for establishment of a company of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and for boats and other equipment. This SDRF company will be exclusive to Bengaluru City and two more companies will be set up for the rest of the state by involving retired defense personnel.
Bommai said that a central team to analyse rain and flood situation will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. A memorandum will be submitted with regards to the existing damages caused by the floods. After visiting the flood-hit areas, the government will hold a meeting with the team members.
The CM said he had visited TK Halli Pumphouse in Malavalli taluk of Mandya which pumps Cauvery drinking water supply to Bengaluru. The overflowing Bheemashwara River entered TK Halli Pumphouse, causing extensive damage.
As a result, the chief minister has formulated an alternate plan for water supply in Bengaluru. Around 8000 borewells are under the BWSSB control and they would be restarted to supply water in places which had access to Cauvery water supply.
Bommai said that some areas in Bengaluru City have received 150 percent more rains than usual between 1 and 5 September. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and KR Puram have recorded 307 percent excess rain. This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years.
KTR Tweets About BLR Rains, Says ‘Some Friends in Hyderabad Won’t Like’ What He Said
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, in response to the flooding in Bengaluru, has sent a message to those mocking the city and said that, "no Indian city is immune to disastrous consequences of climate change."
KTR has urged Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to plan reforms in urban planning and governance to manage the challenges of rapid urbanisation.
He said that "some Bengaluru leaders" have "taunted" Hyderabad in the past over a similar situation, however, there is a need to "learn from each others' experiences" to "grow as a nation."
(With inputs from NDTV, TOI, ANI)
