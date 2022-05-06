ADVERTISEMENT

Old Video of Hanuman Chalisa Recitation in London Revived Amid Ongoing Row

The video is from 2021 when Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated at the Tower Bridge in London.

Arpita Ghosh
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Old Video of Hanuman Chalisa Recitation in London Revived Amid Ongoing Row
i

A 1:56 minute video of a group of people reciting Hanuman Chalisa (prayer verses for the Lord Hanuman) at the Tower Bridge in London is being shared now, claiming that it is a recent video, amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state of Maharashtra.

Leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray has threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers whenever azan (Muslim call to worship) will be played on loudspeakers.

Thackeray had given an ultimatum till 3 May to all mosques across the state to remove loudspeakers, asking Hindus to play the Hanuman Chalisa from 4 May, if azan was still played on loudspeakers post the deadline he set.

Also Read

Old Video From Bareilly Falsely Shared as UP Police Thrashing Men in Saharanpur

Old Video From Bareilly Falsely Shared as UP Police Thrashing Men in Saharanpur
ADVERTISEMENT

However, we found that the video is not recent and is being falsely linked to the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra.

The video is from 2021, when a spiritual organisation named International Siddhashram Shakti Centre had celebrated Krishna Janmashtami in London's Tower Bridge on 30 August 2021.

CLAIM

The video is being shared along with the claim that reads, "Hanuman Chalisa at London Tower Bridge. Please make this reach all the people resisting playing Chalisa in India. Thank god there aren't any stone pelters in the vicinity and even though the London Mayor is a Pak origin guy, no one got arrested for singing Hanuman Chalisa (sic)."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the tweet can be seen <a href="https://archive.ph/k4YWh">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of the tweet can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Several social media users have shared the video along with similar claims and the archived links can be seen here, here, and here.

We also received queries about the video on our WhatsApp tipline number.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Jawaharlal Nehru's Picture Behind German Chancellor is Edited!

Fact-Check: Jawaharlal Nehru's Picture Behind German Chancellor is Edited!

WHAT WE FOUND

While watching the video, at 0:08 seconds, we saw a text that read 'Celebration - Krishna Janmashtami.'

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The text read 'Celebration - Krishna Janmashtami'</p></div>

The text read 'Celebration - Krishna Janmashtami'

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

We then conducted a keyword search on Twitter and found a tweet by an user named 'Guruji' who had posted the photos of the event on 31 August 2021.

The caption said that for the first time Krishna Janmashtami celebration was held at the Tower Bridge in London by International Siddhashram Shakti Centre on 30 August 2021.

It said that (Hanuman) Chalisa and Shiv Abhishek were performed by HH R Guruji and Assistant Commissioner of City of London Police Angela McClaren.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the tweet can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/W9HM-NZWH">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of the tweet can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

We also found a photo posted on the official website of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre. The URL showed that the photo was posted in 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The URL showed the photo was posted in 2021.</p></div>

The URL showed the photo was posted in 2021.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Further, we also made by a side-by-side comparison of the photo with that of the viral video. All the people seen in the photo from 2021 can also be seen in the viral video.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo from International Siddhashram Shakti Centre (L), Screengrab from viral video (R)</p></div>

Photo from International Siddhashram Shakti Centre (L), Screengrab from viral video (R)

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Clearly, an old video of Hanuman Chalisa recitation in London is being shared now amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra.

Also Read

2021: How Political Parties, Politicians Played a Role in Amplifying Fake News

2021: How Political Parties, Politicians Played a Role in Amplifying Fake News
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×