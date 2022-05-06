Old Video of Hanuman Chalisa Recitation in London Revived Amid Ongoing Row

A 1:56 minute video of a group of people reciting Hanuman Chalisa (prayer verses for the Lord Hanuman) at the Tower Bridge in London is being shared now, claiming that it is a recent video, amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state of Maharashtra.

Leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray has threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers whenever azan (Muslim call to worship) will be played on loudspeakers.

Thackeray had given an ultimatum till 3 May to all mosques across the state to remove loudspeakers, asking Hindus to play the Hanuman Chalisa from 4 May, if azan was still played on loudspeakers post the deadline he set.