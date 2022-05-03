Case Against Raj Thackeray Over 'Loudspeaker' Speech, Maha Police on High Alert

A case was registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday, 3 May, in connection with his call for removal of loudspeakers from mosques in the state after Eid.

This development comes two days after Thackeray, during a rally in Aurangabad, called for the "silencing" of loudspeakers at mosques from 3 May.

The Maharashtra Police is "alert" and prepared to deal with any law and order issues arising out of agitations called by Thackeray in the ongoing loudspeaker row, said Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth on Tuesday.

Amid the tensions in the state, DGP Seth also met state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday and reviewed the law and order situation ahead of the MNS chief's deadline. "Maharashtra Police will act against anyone trying to disturb communal harmony," the state police chief told PTI on Tuesday.