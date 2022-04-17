‘Religion Isn’t Bigger Than Law’: Raj Thackeray to Muslims on Loudspeaker Row

3 May is the ultimatum Thackeray has given to the state government to remove loudspeakers used to play Azaan. If his demand isn't met, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques, he had said.

Meanwhile, Popular Front of India’s Mumbra President Mateen Shekhani is absconding after a case was registered against him, ANI reported. Two police teams are conducting a search operation to locate him.

“If you touch even a single loudspeaker, then PFI will be seen at the forefront,” Shekhani had reportedly said at an illegal gathering, adding "If you trouble us, we won't leave you."