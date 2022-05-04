Maharashtra: Security Tightened As Raj Thackeray's Loudspeaker Deadline Ends
Preparations included the deployment of Home Guards and the cancellation of leaves of all police personnel.
Security has been strengthened across Maharashtra as the deadline given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques in the state came to an end on Wednesday, 4 May.
The police said that they had deployed forces across sensitive locations, and that strict action would be taken against those persons who attempt to disrupt law and order
In Pune's Kasba Peth area, extensive security arrangements had been made near the Puneshswar Hanuman Temple after the announcement of a "Maha Arti" in the temple by the MNS, as per news agency ANI.
Thackeray had repeatedly asked members of his party to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques that continue to use loudspeakers from Wednesday onwards.
"I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, 4 May, if you hear loudspeakers blaring azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That's when they will realise, the hindrance of these loudspeakers," the MNS chief had said.
Leaves of All Police Personnel Cancelled
Preparations made by the state government, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, also included the deployment of Home Guards as well as the cancellation of leaves of all police personnel.
In Kalyan most mosques did not use loudspeakers during the morning prayers. The police, who had meetings with representatives of the mosques, said that the latter had decided not to use loudspeakers as per orders by the Supreme Court, NDTV reported.
However, MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa near mosques in Mumbai's Charpok and Thane's Indira Nagar on Wednesday.
Case Against Raj Thackeray
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police issued a notice to Thackeray under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 149, which is used to prevent the commission of a cognizable offence.
Another case was registered against Thackeray by the Aurangabad Police for alleged provocative statements made by him during a speech on 1 May regarding silencing loudspeakers atop mosques.
The face-off between the MNS and the Shiv Sena comes ahead of civic elections in the state, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to take over the Brihanmumbai Corporation.
The Sena has repeatedly accused the MNS of being the "B-team" of the BJP and attempting to rake up issues regarding Hindutva to reduce the vote share of the Sena, and thus help the BJP.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
