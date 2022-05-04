Maharashtra: Security Tightened As Raj Thackeray's Loudspeaker Deadline Ends

Security has been strengthened across Maharashtra as the deadline given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques in the state came to an end on Wednesday, 4 May.

The police said that they had deployed forces across sensitive locations, and that strict action would be taken against those persons who attempt to disrupt law and order

In Pune's Kasba Peth area, extensive security arrangements had been made near the Puneshswar Hanuman Temple after the announcement of a "Maha Arti" in the temple by the MNS, as per news agency ANI.