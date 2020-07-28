No, UP Police Didn’t ‘Arrest’ A Goat for Not Wearing a Mask

"It's not true at all. You can't arrest an animal!" Beg stated.

"People have spread the news like we caught the goat for not wearing a mask. The animal was in fact left behind by a youth who fled when he saw a police barricade conducting checks on lockdown violations. The officers brought the animal to the station, in case it's reported missing later," Beg added.

The youth came to the station later to claim his goat back and was then fined for not wearing a mask.

"We never gave a statement saying that we have 'arrested' the goat," Beg confirmed.