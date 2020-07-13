IANS Falls for Sara Pilot’s Fake Twitter Account Attacking Gehlot
News organisation IANS fell for the tweet and published a news report, leading the tweet to be amplified.
A tweet from a fake Twitter account of Sara Pilot, wife of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, is going viral on social media. The tweet seems to attack Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state.
News organisation IANS fell for the tweet and published a news report, leading the tweet to be amplified, but in reality, Sara has not tweeted any such thing.
CLAIM
In the tweet, Sara appears to be attacking Gehlot without taking his name, saying that even “big magicians” will start sweating when they (referring to Sachin) turn to Delhi.
The tweet had over 3k retweets and over 17k likes at the time this story was published.
News organisation IANS picked up on this tweet as well as some other tweets by the account tagging Congress, including an old video of Sachin walking with his supporters, and published a news report, claiming that Sara had attacked Gehlot over the political crisis.
Outlook carried the report by IANS.
Free Press Journal, too, carried the news report.
The Quint also found that the tweet was being shared on Facebook as a legitimate one from Sara Pilot.
WHAT WE FOUND
On looking at the actual Twitter account, we saw that despite a large number of followers, the account of ‘Sarah Sachin Pilot’ was not verified.
Moreover, while it calls itself the official account, several spelling errors (Kasmir, Rajsthan, Poltics) in the Twitter bio suggest that it is not really Sara Pilot’s account. Further, the spelling of Sarah is spelled with an ‘h’ when the real spelling is ‘Sara’, according to official documentation.
A Rajasthan-based journalist by the name of Tabeenah Anjum also confirmed on Twitter that the account was fake.
In reality, Sara Pilot is not on Twitter and a fake account in her name has gone viral with a tweet about the current political scenario in Rajasthan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.