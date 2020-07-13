IANS Falls for Sara Pilot’s Fake Twitter Account Attacking Gehlot

A tweet from a fake Twitter account of Sara Pilot, wife of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, is going viral on social media. The tweet seems to attack Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

News organisation IANS fell for the tweet and published a news report, leading the tweet to be amplified, but in reality, Sara has not tweeted any such thing.