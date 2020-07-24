Following CBSE, UP Education Board Reduces Class 10,12 Syllabus
According to the board, no chapters will be completely removed from the syllabus.
The Uttar Pradesh State Education Board on Friday, 24 July announced that it will be reducing the syllabus for class 10 and 12 students by 30 percent.
The education board has stated that the revision in syllabus will not affect JEE and NEET aspirants. The remaining syllabus will be divided into three parts - online classes, self-study and project work. According to the board, no chapters have completely removed from the syllabus.
The decision by the state education board comes on the footsteps of the Central Board of Secondary Education reducing the syllabus for class 9-12 students also by 30 percent in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the learning achievement by students who are studying from home.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 23 July also announced relaxations on qualifying marks for competitive exams. Students who have scored below 75 percent in Class 12 Board examinations and those not in the top 20 percentile of their qualifying examinations will be able to apply for admissions to National Institute of Technologies and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).
