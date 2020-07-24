Following CBSE, UP Education Board Reduces Class 10,12 Syllabus

The Uttar Pradesh State Education Board on Friday, 24 July announced that it will be reducing the syllabus for class 10 and 12 students by 30 percent.

The education board has stated that the revision in syllabus will not affect JEE and NEET aspirants. The remaining syllabus will be divided into three parts - online classes, self-study and project work. According to the board, no chapters have completely removed from the syllabus.

The decision by the state education board comes on the footsteps of the Central Board of Secondary Education reducing the syllabus for class 9-12 students also by 30 percent in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the learning achievement by students who are studying from home.