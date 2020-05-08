News agency India Asian News Service (IANS) on Thursday, 7 May, passed off a piece of satire as actual news. The wire agency published an article with the headline “Imran Khan Reads Chart Upside Down, Claims COVID Curve Flattening” was later picked by several other news websites.The report originally appeared on a Pakistan-based satirical website – The Dependent.THE CLAIMSeveral news organisations including Sahara Samay, DT Next, and Newsd published a report claiming “Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has made a gaffe claiming that the COVID-19 curve has been flattening in Pakistan. The faux pas happened because he was reading the chart upside down.”The report was also picked and published by multiple pages on Facebook.‘Unwed & Pregnant’: Trolls Target Safoora Zargar With Fake ClaimsWHAT WE FOUNDOn conducting a TweetDeck search using terms “Imran Khan claims COVID curve flattening” we came across a tweet by a Twitter handle Not The Dependent, which carried a screenshot of the original IANS article by journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh. The Tweet claimed that the source article is a work of satire. Taking cues from here we ran a Google keyword search and found the same report on a Pakistani website The Dependent with a satire stamp.The Dependent is a satire website based out of Pakistan.Clearly, a work of satire was passed off as real news by IANS. The writer of the IANS story, Aarti Tikoo Singh, later issued a clarification.This is not the first time when IANS was caught spreading misinformation. The news agency has been called out for publishing misleading content at various occasions in the past.COVID-19: Another Fake Quote Attributed to Ratan Tata Goes ViralYou can read all our coronavirus fact-checks here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)