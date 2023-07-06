No, This Is Not a Video of Hindus Being Attacked in ‘No-Go Zones’ in West Bengal

A video showing a group of people beating up a few people wearing scarves with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) symbol on them – including BJP MP Dilip Ghosh – is being shared on social media platforms.

What is the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that there are "no-go zones" for Hindus in West Bengal, which are areas where only people from the Rohingya and Muslim communities are allowed to enter.