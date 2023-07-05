Heat Wave, Poverty, No MGNREGA Funds: What's Plaguing West Bengal's Sabar Tribe?

An already impoverished community, the Sabars were dealt another blow after the suspension of MGNREGA funds in West Bengal, which was prompted by corruption allegations against the state government.

In December 2021, the Centre stopped the release of funds for West Bengal under MGNREGA, and since then more than Rs 7,500 crore worth of MGNREGA funds to the state have been withheld, as per media reports. Of this, the workers’ pending wages amount to Rs 2,744 crore. The last wage instalment to workers in the state had been disbursed on 26 December 2021. Around 75,000 card holders lost their livelihood.

Meanwhile, in January this year, a war of words broke out between the state government and Centre after the freezing of funds. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of denying the rightful dues to the state while BJP President JP Nadda alleged that there was corruption in implementation of the PM Awas Yojana, construction of toilets, and rural employment guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme that forced the Centre to stop the release of funds.

Till 26 December 2021, villagers of Sakhari Danga received at least 100 days of work annually through the employment guarantee scheme, providing them a source of income. Now, the villagers claim that they can only find employment in the fields during the paddy harvesting season while their hunting endeavours remain unpredictable and unreliable.